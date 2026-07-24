Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,967,744 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 325,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.76% of Builders FirstSource worth $244,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,323.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 242 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 167.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 43.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts: Sign Up

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $151.03. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Builders FirstSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Builders FirstSource wasn't on the list.

While Builders FirstSource currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here