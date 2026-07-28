Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,581,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of CMS Energy worth $122,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts: Sign Up

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMS

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CMS Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CMS Energy wasn't on the list.

While CMS Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here