Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373,291 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Evergy worth $112,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,684,000 after buying an additional 105,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,518 shares of the company's stock worth $441,574,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,760,548 shares of the company's stock worth $272,602,000 after acquiring an additional 57,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,760,494 shares of the company's stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 263,619 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,847,410 shares of the company's stock worth $133,919,000 after acquiring an additional 408,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, EVP Charles A. Caisley sold 10,787 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $900,283.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,153,869.94. The trade was a 22.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $63,398.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $139,960.80. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,748 shares of company stock worth $1,061,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $97.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Evergy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EVRG opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

Further Reading

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