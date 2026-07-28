Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 147,896 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $131,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,167,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $441,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,075 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,703,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,842.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $183,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,307 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $595,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.28 per share, with a total value of $19,312,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,682,730 shares in the company, valued at $199,273,184.40. The trade was a 10.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.16.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.93%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

See Also

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