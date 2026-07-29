Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,427 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.00% of Eagle Materials worth $118,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eagle Materials alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,185,248 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $244,967,000 after buying an additional 245,588 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $103,778,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $90,147,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,508 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $84,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,051 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $67,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eagle Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $226.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $221.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $171.99 and a 52 week high of $245.53. The stock's fifty day moving average is $214.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $479.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eagle Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc NYSE: EXP is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company's primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eagle Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eagle Materials wasn't on the list.

While Eagle Materials currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here