Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345,955 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.11% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $135,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 966 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts: Sign Up

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 11.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Pinnacle West Capital's payout ratio is 67.78%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $650,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $656,766. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNW

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pinnacle West Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pinnacle West Capital wasn't on the list.

While Pinnacle West Capital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here