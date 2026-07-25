Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,952,252 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.61% of Autoliv worth $205,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Autoliv by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.55. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.17.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Autoliv's payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autoliv to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Autoliv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALV

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,548,910.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,800,000. This represents a 24.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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