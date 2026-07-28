Go Pro
→ Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Floor & Decor logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors increased its Floor & Decor stake by 33.9% in the first quarter, adding 659,355 shares to own 2.42% of the company, valued at approximately $132.4 million.
  • Floor & Decor reported quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion and EPS of $0.37, missing analyst estimates of $1.19 billion and $0.42, respectively. Revenue declined 0.7% year over year, while fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was set at $1.83–$2.08.
  • The stock opened at $55.37, near the analyst consensus target of $57.72. Wall Street’s overall rating is “Hold,” with five Buy, eleven Hold, and three Sell ratings; insiders showed mixed activity, with the CEO buying shares while an executive vice president sold stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Floor & Decor.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606,871 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 659,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.42% of Floor & Decor worth $132,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FND. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Floor & Decor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price objective on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $57.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Floor & Decor Right Now?

Before you consider Floor & Decor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Floor & Decor wasn't on the list.

While Floor & Decor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Universal basic income is not impossible. It exist (kind of)
Universal basic income is not impossible. It exist (kind of)
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Buffett's Final Warning: "The Dollar Is Going to Hell"
Buffett's Final Warning: "The Dollar Is Going to Hell"
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines