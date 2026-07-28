Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606,871 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 659,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.42% of Floor & Decor worth $132,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

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Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FND. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Floor & Decor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price objective on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $57.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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