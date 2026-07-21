Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,060,350 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.77% of Jackson Financial worth $429,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jackson Financial alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 404.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Jackson Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jackson Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of JXN stock opened at $123.13 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.65 and a fifty-two week high of $126.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Jackson Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.92%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company's core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jackson Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jackson Financial wasn't on the list.

While Jackson Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here