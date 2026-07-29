Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT - Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,558,938 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,352,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.78% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $109,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Bastion Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,938 shares of the company's stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 406,410 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company's stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 254,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,447,677 shares of the company's stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 769,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,507,813 shares of the company's stock worth $39,488,000 after buying an additional 189,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 415,180 shares of the company's stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 78,512 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GT

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading tire manufacturer and rubber products supplier with more than a century of innovation in its portfolio. Founded in 1898 by Frank Seiberling in Akron, Ohio, the company has grown into a global enterprise known for its engineering expertise and quality standards. Over its history, Goodyear has pioneered advances in tire technology, from early pneumatic designs to modern high-performance and fuel-efficient solutions.

Goodyear's core business encompasses the design, production and distribution of tires for a variety of markets, including passenger cars, commercial trucks, off-the-road vehicles, aircraft and specialty applications.

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