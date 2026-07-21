Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081,672 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.09% of D.R. Horton worth $422,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,316 shares of the construction company's stock worth $179,428,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 569,423 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $82,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,571,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.62.

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D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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