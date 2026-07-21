Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
D.R. Horton logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081,672 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.09% of D.R. Horton worth $422,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,316 shares of the construction company's stock worth $179,428,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 569,423 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $82,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,571,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.62.

View Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in D.R. Horton Right Now?

Before you consider D.R. Horton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D.R. Horton wasn't on the list.

While D.R. Horton currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines