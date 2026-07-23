Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 573,332 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $322,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $3,666,459,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,656,626 shares of the company's stock worth $2,473,817,000 after purchasing an additional 138,956 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23,694.7% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,653,351 shares of the company's stock worth $1,795,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,939 shares of the company's stock worth $1,749,380,000 after purchasing an additional 86,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,016,296,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $545.00 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $555.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.69. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $518.55 and a 12-month high of $769.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.IDEXX Laboratories's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

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