Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $103.02 Million Stock Holdings in Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,917,574 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 533,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.22% of Expro Group worth $103,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Expro Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,030,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,245 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,699,370 shares of the company's stock worth $81,816,000 after purchasing an additional 342,449 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,553,748 shares of the company's stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 405,168 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,435,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 92,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 518,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expro Group news, Director Eileen Goss Whelley sold 6,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $93,383.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,648 shares in the company, valued at $721,390.72. This trade represents a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Expro Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Expro Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expro reported second-quarter revenue of $393 million, above the $387.4 million consensus estimate. The company also generated $76 million of adjusted EBITDA, an 19.3% margin, $81 million of operating cash flow and $56 million of adjusted free cash flow. Expro Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Expro reported second-quarter revenue of $393 million, above the $387.4 million consensus estimate. The company also generated $76 million of adjusted EBITDA, an 19.3% margin, $81 million of operating cash flow and $56 million of adjusted free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management issued a stronger fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of approximately $1.7 billion, above the roughly $1.6 billion analyst expectation. Expro also repurchased about $20 million of stock, or 1.3 million shares, which may support per-share value. Expro Misses Earnings Estimates but Issues Stronger Revenue Outlook

Management issued a stronger fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of approximately $1.7 billion, above the roughly $1.6 billion analyst expectation. Expro also repurchased about $20 million of stock, or 1.3 million shares, which may support per-share value. Neutral Sentiment: Reported earnings were $0.15 per share. That exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.13 but was below the broader analyst consensus of $0.17, highlighting differing benchmarks for the quarter. Expro Group Holdings Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Reported earnings were $0.15 per share. That exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.13 but was below the broader analyst consensus of $0.17, highlighting differing benchmarks for the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains the main concern: net income was only $2 million, EPS declined from $0.30 a year earlier, and revenue fell 7% year over year. The earnings miss against the wider consensus may be driving the weaker investor reaction despite the improved revenue outlook. Expro Group Holdings Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Expro Group Stock Performance

XPRO opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Expro Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $393.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPRO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expro Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Expro Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPRO

About Expro Group

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

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