Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $103.91 Million Holdings in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK - Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000,484 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.88% of FB Financial worth $103,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1,690,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $174,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,398 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FB Financial by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,729,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $96,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,126 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,812,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in FB Financial by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 974,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,389,000 after buying an additional 670,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on FB Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on FB Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on FB Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $64.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FB Financial

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36. FB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.95.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $175.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.45 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. FB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

FB Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation, through its banking subsidiary FirstBank, is a Tennessee-based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial clients. Established to serve the banking needs of communities across the southeastern United States, the company's core offerings include consumer and commercial deposit products, commercial lending, and mortgage services.

In addition to traditional checking and savings accounts, FB Financial's service portfolio encompasses treasury and cash management, equipment financing, and letters of credit to support the working capital and expansion needs of business customers.

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