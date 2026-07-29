Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $106.06 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB - Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,533 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,937 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.55% of Silicon Laboratories worth $106,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,897 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 8,024 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $1,739,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,458,934.77. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $177.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $217.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.99 and a beta of 1.36. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $220.90. The company's fifty day moving average price is $218.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories NASDAQ: SLAB is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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