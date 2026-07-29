Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $109.57 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. $RLI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920,823 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.09% of RLI worth $109,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 607,176 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in RLI by 1,030.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in RLI by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,579,955 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $147,161,000 after buying an additional 641,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,448,929 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $604,542,000 after acquiring an additional 310,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company's stock.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. RLI had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 22.22%.The business had revenue of $575.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. RLI's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from RLI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. RLI's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Duclos purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,462.20. This trade represents a 34.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark C. Kellogg bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.90 per share, with a total value of $152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,151.80. The trade was a 199.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $858,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RLI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RLI from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RLI from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RLI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on RLI in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RLI

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

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