Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $110.69 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177,958 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 42,108 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of National Fuel Gas worth $110,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 458.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 516 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company's stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.14). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $858.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. National Fuel Gas's dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.50.

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National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company NYSE: NFG is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

Further Reading

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