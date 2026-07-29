Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $114.13 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789,240 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.46% of Tetra Tech worth $114,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 451.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 118,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,507,000 after purchasing an additional 957,050 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 754.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.80.

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Tetra Tech Stock Up 5.1%

Tetra Tech stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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