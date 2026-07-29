Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $115.87 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,022 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 170,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.49% of Herc worth $115,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Herc by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,925 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,181,000 after buying an additional 86,282 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 69,196 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $287,269,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Herc by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,851 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Herc from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Herc from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Herc from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HRI

Herc Stock Down 6.9%

HRI opened at $149.01 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company's 50-day moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average is $137.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.90, a PEG ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Herc had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.Herc's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Herc's dividend payout ratio is currently -1,037.04%.

Herc News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Herc this week:

Positive Sentiment: Herc reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share , well above the $0.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 20.2% year over year to $1.20 billion, also exceeding expectations. Herc Holdings Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Herc reported adjusted earnings of , well above the $0.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 20.2% year over year to $1.20 billion, also exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 full-year guidance, signaling confidence that the completed H&E Equipment Services integration will support continued growth. Revenue synergies and cost savings are building, with incremental savings expected to reach approximately $125 million by year-end. Herc Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Increases 2026 Full Year Guidance

Management raised its 2026 full-year guidance, signaling confidence that the completed H&E Equipment Services integration will support continued growth. Revenue synergies and cost savings are building, with incremental savings expected to reach approximately $125 million by year-end. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators viewed the post-earnings pullback as a potential entry point, arguing that HRI’s valuation remains attractive relative to its growth prospects despite a substantial rally since March. Herc Holdings' Dip Offers An Entry Point

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc NYSE: HRI operates as a leading equipment rental provider in North America, offering a wide range of machinery and support services to construction, industrial, government and event sectors. The company's fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, material handling solutions, power generation units and specialty tools, enabling clients to scale their operations without the capital expense of ownership. In addition to basic machinery rentals, Herc provides value-added services such as equipment maintenance, on-site safety training and project consulting to help customers optimize productivity and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Founded as part of Hertz Global Holdings, the equipment rental business was spun off as an independent public company in early 2016.

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