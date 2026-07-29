Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $116.07 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826,248 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.32% of LivaNova worth $116,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 998.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LivaNova by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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LivaNova Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $85.27.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $362.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $346.05 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $547,521. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised LivaNova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIVN

About LivaNova

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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