Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.17 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025,484 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 40,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.53% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $117,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FR opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business's fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.120-3.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Industrial Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FR

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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