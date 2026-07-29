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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.68 Million Position in AECOM $ACM

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
AECOM logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors increased its AECOM stake by 6.4% to 1.39 million shares, valued at approximately $117.7 million. Institutional investors collectively own 85.41% of the company.
  • AECOM insiders purchased nearly 9,900 shares worth about $699,000 over the past 90 days, while analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $114.82.
  • AECOM reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.59, slightly ahead of estimates, and revenue rose 4.4% year over year. The company issued a quarterly dividend of $0.31, equivalent to an annualized yield of about 1.7%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,535 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,903 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.07% of AECOM worth $117,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 28,246.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,499,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,553,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AECOM by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock worth $649,735,000 after purchasing an additional 618,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AECOM by 13,673.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,674 shares of the construction company's stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 458,322 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni bought 4,224 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $298,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. AECOM's payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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