Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $119.26 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,144 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 253,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.25% of Teleflex worth $119,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $5,154,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Eos Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,822 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company's stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFX

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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