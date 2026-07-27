Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $138.90 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Onto Innovation worth $138,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Onto Innovation from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $339.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO stock opened at $271.83 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $296.34 and its 200-day moving average is $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 127.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $386.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 10.32%.The business had revenue of $291.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation NYSE: ONTO is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company's solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

Further Reading

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