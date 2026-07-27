Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $139.84 Million Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494,575 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 22,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.95% of Benchmark Electronics worth $139,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,906,748 shares of the technology company's stock worth $124,293,000 after purchasing an additional 218,450 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,940,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,661,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,229,825 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,754,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company's stock worth $24,010,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Benchmark Electronics

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $1,977,191.87. Following the sale, the director owned 47,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,092.82. This trade represents a 33.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Moezidis sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $1,094,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 85,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,839.48. This represents a 12.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,806. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $81.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.41.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $677.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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