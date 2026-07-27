Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $145.73 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,288 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 185,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.54% of Science Applications International worth $145,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,067 shares of the company's stock worth $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,814 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 80,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 88,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 54,395 shares of the company's stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 79,787 shares of the company's stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company's stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $118.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.29. Science Applications International Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.97. Science Applications International had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Corporation will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $115.22.

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Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

See Also

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