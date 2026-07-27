Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $158.69 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,963 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 52,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.40% of Copa worth $158,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $6,495,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 48,819 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth $15,042,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Copa by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 451,756 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Copa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Copa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $171.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Copa

Copa Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE CPA opened at $136.09 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $160.46.

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.73. Copa had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Copa's payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA NYSE: CPA is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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