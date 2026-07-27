Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $159.62 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029,606 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $159,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,355 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Evercore set a $91.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.91.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.0%

CP opened at $92.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $93.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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