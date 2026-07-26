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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $161.67 Million Stake in Seadrill Limited $SDRL

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Seadrill logo with Energy background
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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,553,281 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 326,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.69% of Seadrill worth $161,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Seadrill during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seadrill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seadrill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seadrill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seadrill Price Performance

NYSE SDRL opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.27. Seadrill Limited has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.75 million. Seadrill had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Seadrill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Seadrill from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Seadrill from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seadrill

About Seadrill

(Free Report)

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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