Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $163.24 Million Stake in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,351,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 34,372 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.73% of NMI worth $163,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NMI by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NMI by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NMI by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in NMI by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on NMI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $58,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,085.40. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

NMI Price Performance

NMIH stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $183.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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