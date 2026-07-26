Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $168.77 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 21,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.72% of Donaldson worth $168,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company's stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.17 and a 1 year high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $995.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price target on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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