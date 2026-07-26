Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $173.90 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583,736 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 290,589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.52% of Healthpeak Properties worth $173,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,498,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $947,889,000 after purchasing an additional 895,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,674,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,251,000 after buying an additional 2,438,278 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $476,744,000 after buying an additional 4,776,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $312,959,000 after buying an additional 123,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,298,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $294,244,000 after buying an additional 1,648,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.62.

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Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Healthpeak Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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