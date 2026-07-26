Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $175.16 Million Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $175,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 337,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1,104.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 673,072 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,794,000 after acquiring an additional 617,202 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,365,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $82,787,000 after acquiring an additional 161,210 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,995 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 74,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company's stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 0.2%

ELS opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $397.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio is 104.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Odeon Capital Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.70.

View Our Latest Report on ELS

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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