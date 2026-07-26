Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $178.66 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,944,618 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 149,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of Kraft Heinz worth $178,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 39.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company's stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,147 shares of the company's stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.Kraft Heinz's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz announced a strategic alliance with Walt Disney spanning food service, media, events, and branded experiences, which could open new revenue and marketing opportunities and improve the company’s turnaround story. Article Title

Kraft Heinz announced a strategic alliance with spanning food service, media, events, and branded experiences, which could open new revenue and marketing opportunities and improve the company’s turnaround story. Positive Sentiment: Traders bought 74,729 call options on KHC, far above normal volume, suggesting rising speculation on further upside in the shares.

Traders bought on KHC, far above normal volume, suggesting rising speculation on further upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Kraft Heinz as an ideal LBO/take-private target may be supporting the stock by keeping deal speculation alive, especially given its beaten-down valuation profile. Article Title

Coverage highlighting Kraft Heinz as an ideal may be supporting the stock by keeping deal speculation alive, especially given its beaten-down valuation profile. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on consumer staples names, including KHC, suggests the stock remains a debated value play rather than a clear consensus winner. Article Title

Analyst commentary on consumer staples names, including KHC, suggests the stock remains a debated value play rather than a clear consensus winner. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted that KHC had fallen in the prior session, reflecting ongoing investor caution around the company’s fundamentals and the broader consumer-staples backdrop. Article Title

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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