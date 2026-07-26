Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $184.61 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,160,855 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 67,652 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.47% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $184,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The firm had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is 104.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.27.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report).

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