Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $218.07 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,593 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $218,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.48 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average is $155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.78.

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Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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