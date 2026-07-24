Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $235.33 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,650 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 139,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of MasTec worth $235,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $573,304,000 after buying an additional 1,690,896 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $347,792,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,311,433 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $285,066,000 after acquiring an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,703 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $265,395,000 after acquiring an additional 94,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,253 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on MasTec from $545.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $466.89.

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MasTec Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MTZ opened at $359.30 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $375.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.46. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $441.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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