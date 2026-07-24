Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $237.33 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,947 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.05% of First Citizens BancShares worth $237,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $6,868,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 42,788 shares of the bank's stock worth $91,831,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the bank's stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Fundamental Research set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2,251.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

Key Headlines Impacting First Citizens BancShares

Here are the key news stories impacting First Citizens BancShares this week:

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 5,940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,726.82 per share, for a total transaction of $10,257,310.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 38,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,810,837.02. The trade was a 18.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,190 shares of company stock worth $12,573,868. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company's stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 6.5%

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,212.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $2,059.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,017.36. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,623.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,232.21.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $57.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $56.68. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 15.62%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.18 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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