Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $251.53 Million Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,643 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.96% of Hubbell worth $251,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 2.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Hubbell by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE HUBB opened at $487.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $403.82 and a 52 week high of $565.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $488.16 and a 200-day moving average of $496.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

See Also

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