Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $275.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,755,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,522,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.06% of Lincoln National worth $275,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $4,742,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 231,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 133,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 203,973 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lincoln National from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNC

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Lincoln National's payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Craigt T. Beazer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,579,561.70. This represents a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

Further Reading

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