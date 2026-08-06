Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.33 Million Holdings in argenex SE $ARGX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,794 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of argenex worth $28,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in argenex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenex in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenex in the third quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of argenex by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of argenex by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of argenex from $945.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on argenex from $1,152.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised argenex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on argenex from $1,014.00 to $1,037.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,056.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARGX

argenex Stock Performance

ARGX stock opened at $867.94 on Thursday. argenex SE has a 52 week low of $631.47 and a 52 week high of $953.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $877.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $818.62.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. argenex had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 43.59%. On average, analysts forecast that argenex SE will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

argenex Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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