Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.75 Million Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. $AVNS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052,356 shares of the company's stock after selling 105,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.41% of Avanos Medical worth $28,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,864 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 61,095 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 508.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 457,703 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,182 shares of the company's stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 140,810 shares of the company's stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.57. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company's products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

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