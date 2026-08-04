Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.69 Million Stock Position in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,269,979 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,334,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.51% of NCR Voyix worth $39,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NCR Voyix by 130.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,423 shares of the company's stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 362,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 408,773 shares of the company's stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Voyix Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE VYX opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. NCR Voyix Corporation has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.57 million. NCR Voyix had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.20%.NCR Voyix's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYX

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

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