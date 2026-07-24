Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.81 Billion Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,364,314 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,540,902 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of ExxonMobil worth $4,812,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the first quarter valued at $281,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 84,848 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ExxonMobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $156.86 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $650.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.38.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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