Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $49.24 Million Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,462 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 142,973 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.27% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $49,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI alerts: Sign Up

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1%

SEI stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $378,976.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,267,866.32. This trade represents a 10.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $4,098,804.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,353.60. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $156,282,099. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Solaris Energy Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Solaris Energy Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here