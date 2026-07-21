Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $539.71 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,742,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Charles Schwab worth $539,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.65.

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Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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