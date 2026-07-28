Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.34% of Cabot worth $131,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 409.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cabot by 1,606.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cabot from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cabot

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cabot Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Cabot had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Corporation will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cabot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading

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