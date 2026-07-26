Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,218 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.06% of FTI Consulting worth $162,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton acquired 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 92,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 326,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,141,283.28. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,576. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $174.50.

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FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.5%

FCN opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of -0.04. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $983.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $971.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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