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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Vishay Intertechnology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors increased its Vishay Intertechnology stake by 3.0% in the first quarter, owning 7.1 million shares worth approximately $127.8 million, or 5.23% of the company. Institutional investors collectively own 93.66% of VSH.
  • Vishay reported quarterly EPS of $0.05, exceeding the $0.03 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 17.3% year over year to $839.24 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10, equivalent to a 1.1% annual yield.
  • VSH shares opened at $37.14 after declining 2.8%, while analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $24.00.
  • Five stocks we like better than Vishay Intertechnology.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,102,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 208,472 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.23% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $127,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,302 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 549,780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,668 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,427,000 after buying an additional 630,917 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 355.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $12,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company's stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of VSH opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,713.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $839.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Vishay Intertechnology's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VSH

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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