Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,177,001 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 87,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.21% of Fulton Financial worth $227,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,553 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 191,764 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,580,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,074,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fulton Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fulton Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $23.00 target price on Fulton Financial and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $363.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Fulton Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,822,014.78. This trade represents a 6.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Fulton Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Fulton Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fulton Financial beat Q2 estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.60 versus the $0.53 consensus and revenue of $363.56 million versus $358.83 million expected, signaling solid operating performance. Fulton Financial earnings report and transcript

Fulton Financial beat Q2 estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.60 versus the $0.53 consensus and revenue of $363.56 million versus $358.83 million expected, signaling solid operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Management said acquisition benefits are helping lift earnings, and the company forecast 2026 net interest income of $1.12 billion to $1.135 billion while it integrates Blue Foundry, suggesting continued growth potential. Seeking Alpha forecast article

Management said acquisition benefits are helping lift earnings, and the company forecast 2026 net interest income of $1.12 billion to $1.135 billion while it integrates Blue Foundry, suggesting continued growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: In the company’s earnings call and transcript, Fulton Financial highlighted Q2 results and integration progress, but no major new guidance changes beyond the net interest income outlook were disclosed. TipRanks earnings call summary

In the company’s earnings call and transcript, Fulton Financial highlighted Q2 results and integration progress, but no major new guidance changes beyond the net interest income outlook were disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: Reported net income available to common shareholders was $99.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, up modestly from Q1, reinforcing steady but not dramatic earnings growth. PR Newswire Q2 results

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker FULT, is the financial holding company for Fulton Bank, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a broad range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Fulton Bank, targeting both individual and corporate clients. Fulton Financial's offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, treasury management, and specialized banking services designed to support personal wealth goals and business growth initiatives.

Through Fulton Bank, the company provides retail banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and home equity products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fulton Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fulton Financial wasn't on the list.

While Fulton Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here